Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Is it better to play as a handheld or as a game console? Should I get the Nintendo Switch now or wait until more games are available? How bad do the game cartridges really taste?

There are still a lot of questions out there about the Switch, just four days after its release. Luckily, we brought in CNET's Scott Stein to give us his take on the handheld-console hybrid.

He's spent a lot of time testing the Switch and games like 1-2 Switch and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. We explore the best and worst aspects of the Switch so far and examine how it compares with Nintendo's wildly successful Wii and the much less successful Wii U.

We also discuss if now is the best time to buy the new console or if it's smarter to wait for more games to arrive.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

All your Nintendo Switch questions answered! (The 3:59, Ep. 190) Your browser does not support the audio element.



Subscribe:

iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud | TuneIn | Stitcher