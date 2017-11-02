All your iPhone X questions answered (The 3:59, Ep. 309)

CNET

With the iPhone X going on sale this Friday, we invited over reviewer Scott Stein to talk about what it's been like using the device.

We discussed the new Face ID biometric system, edge-to-edge screen with a cutout "notch" on top and the phone's hefty price. Plus, check out the extended show on YouTube for more iPhone X topics and viewers' questions.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

