All the smartphone news from CES 2018 in one place

There weren't any foldable phones at CES 2018, and the Samsung Galaxy S9 won't launch until next month, but there was still plenty of smartphone news and accessories to keep us busy all week.
While CES is a fantastic springboard for all sorts of weird and wonderful gadgets, it's been years since a phone of any significance debuted here.
2018's show brought the usual haul of new colors, phones that existed in other markets now announced for the US, niche devices and midrange models. Phone makers also used CES to unveil their strategy for the year, including their intentions to grow brand awareness in the US through carrier agreements or consumer campaigns.
We'll have to wait for February's Mobile World Congress to see which flashy new models buyers will drool over in the next year.
The biggest phone news at CES
- Huawei loses AT&T and Verizon backing, an enormous blow
- It hopes that enlisting "Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot will help boost its appeal with "Gen Zers"
- OnePlus will look into securing a place with a US carrier, a first-ever for the much-lauded, growing brand
- Samsung rival LG is shaking up the way it launches phones, which puts a question mark over a new "G" flagship next month
- Huawei's Honor brand offshoot plans to break into the US -- could it accomplish what Huawei did not?
The most interesting technologies
- The first-ever in-screen fingerprint reader, seen on a Vivo phone, is poised to change handset design in 2018
- Powermat demoed technology that could double wireless charging speeds
- This laptop concept from Razer uses a phone as a trackpad, and the processing guts
- Rugged phone maker Cat's S41 uses its absolutely enormous battery to charge other phones
- The projector phone is back in this new entrant from Moviphone
- A new Moto Mod will take your temperature (there's also a new snap-on keyboard)
New handsets and colors
- Sony Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and L2 put more of you in your selfies
- Asus ZenFone Max Plus has a huge battery and low price
- Alcatel shows off sneak peek at three sub-$300 phones
- BlackBerry KeyOne will now come in bronze
- LG V30 in bright raspberry rose
- Red-hot Huawei Honor 7X
