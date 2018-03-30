Josh Miller/CNET

One of my favorite parts about the HBO show "Silicon Valley" is the character Jian Yang, played by actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang. The character is a weird mixture of entrepreneur, maniacal roommate and unapologetic manipulator, and his rivalry with Erlich Bachman, played by T.J. Miller, fueled some of the funniest moments in the show's first four seasons.

Jimmy O. Yang visited CNET and talked with us about the origin of Jian Yang, having Mike Judge as a commencement speaker and what the future holds for his relationship with T.J. Miller -- let's just say Chinese action comedy.

We gathered all the best Silicon Valley moments from our interview into one bite-size video compilation. Enjoy.

Now Playing: Watch this: The best Silicon Valley moments from our Jimmy O. Yang...

Check out the full interview below where he talks about being an immigrant comic, all his odd jobs -- including as a strip club DJ -- and his new book "How To American: An Immigrant's Guide To Disappointing Your Parents."