The new 'OK Google' announcements from IFA 2017

"OK Google, what's the best voice assistant?"
The competition to control phones, speakers and smart homes with your voice is heating up. There are a range of personal assistant systems you talk to, backed by some of the biggest brands in technology. Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri and Microsoft's Cortana are all in the running -- and then there's Google Assistant, which has the big advantage of coming built-in to Android phones.
Other mobile, audio and smart home manufacturers are currently choosing which horse to back, and at technology trade show IFA in Berlin this week we're seeing a stable of products that support each of these different voice systems. Several brands have already backed Alexa. Some Android devices that include Alexa, like the Moto X4, have access to both systems.
Here's some of the devices that have opted for Google Assistant so far:
- Panasonic GA10 Smart speaker
- Sony LF-S50G Smart speaker
- Anker Zolo Mojo Smart speaker
- MobVoi TicHome Mini Smart speaker
- JBL Link smart speaker Interestingly, JBL's more high-end sister brand Harman Kardon opted for Alexa in the Allure smart speaker
- Jabra Elite 25e Headphones support both Siri and Google Assistant by connecting to your phone
- LG Lawn Mower Robot Supports both Alexa and Google Assistant
- Fossil Q Venture and Q Explorist Smartwatches
- Wileyfox Swift 2 Android smartphone supports both Alexa and Google Assistant
- Moto X4 Android smartphone supports both Alexa and Google Assistant
- LG V30 Android smartphone
