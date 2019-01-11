All the coolest gadgets at CES 2019, Day 3 (The 3:59, Ep. 507)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- Samsung's Galaxy S10 announcement.
- Who won CES: Apple, Google or Amazon?
- What were our favorite products.
- Ring's new smart peephole, with the CEO joining us for an interview.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
All the coolest gadgets at CES 2019, Day 3 (The 359, Ep. 507)
