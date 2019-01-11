CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

All the coolest gadgets at CES 2019, Day 3 (The 3:59, Ep. 507)

Who won CES? Hear us out. And we pick our favorite stuff from the show.

samsung-galaxy-unpackd-2019-official-invitation-1920x1080
Samsung

On this podcast, we talk about:

  • Samsung's Galaxy S10 announcement.
  • Who won CES: Apple, Google or Amazon?
  • What were our favorite products.
  • Ring's new smart peephole, with the CEO joining us for an interview.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

All the coolest gadgets at CES 2019, Day 3 (The 359, Ep. 507)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

3:59

Next Article: Samsung Galaxy S10 launches Feb. 20 in San Francisco