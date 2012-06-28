All that Nexus is not gold

Play audio version Your browser does not support the audio element.

We discuss all the latest from Google's I/O 2012 conference, including the Nexus Q and 7, plus the quest to buy a Tuscan village on eBay.

Your hosts this week are CNET Australia editors Lexy Savvides, Joe Hanlon, Seamus Byrne and Michelle Starr.

This episode's topics of discussion include:

The Pulse podcast is broadcasted live each week at 12.30pm AEST via Mixlr. Tune in and leave your questions! You can also reach us through our Facebook page.

Theme music adapted from "There it is" by Kevin MacLeod, CC3.0.