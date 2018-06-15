All Apple Park workers get standing desks because sitting is the new...

James Martin/CNET

As much as we want to plant ourselves in cubicles, sitting down all day isn't healthy.

Apparently, that's why all Apple Park employees have standing desks.

"We have given all of our employees, 100%, standing desks," Apple CEO Tim Cook told Bloomberg's David Rubenstein in a video interview released Wednesday. "If you can stand for a while, then sit, and so on and so forth, it's much better for your lifestyle."

Cook's fondness for getting up and moving around isn't new. Back in 2015, Cook said that many "doctors believe sitting is the new cancer." He was touting a then-new Apple Watch feature that reminds you not to sit for too long.

Apple Park, the company's $5 billion Cupertino, California campus that opened last year, holds roughly 12,000 employees. The campus seems to have everything, except a daycare center. The standing desks are just another health-conscious perk, along with a 100,000-square-foot gym and a two-story yoga room.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.