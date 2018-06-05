All Apple WWDC's privacy features in one place

Apple

Apple's not interested in learning your most intimate details.

At Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California on Monday, Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering commented on how the company handles your data.

"One of the reasons that people choose Apple products is because of our commitment to privacy," Federighi said.

He announced new features for Apple's MacOS and iOS 12 that will protect your privacy, including blocking trackers on Safari and making it harder for advertisers to identify your devices.

While WWDC is typically for Apple to show off its latest software, privacy issues have caused major backlash for tech companies as scandals continue to make headlines.

Tech giants like Facebook and Google have experienced backlash from lawmakers and lawsuits as millions of people are becoming aware of how much data companies have gathered from them. Facebook is still dealing with its Cambridge Analytica scandal, where the UK-based company obtained data on 87 million people without their permission.

In a March interview commenting on Facebook's scandal, Apple's CEO Tim Cook said it purposely chose privacy over profit by refusing to sell customer data.

With Apple selling more than 1 billion iPhones and the iPhone X as the top-selling smartphone in early 2018, people have also raised concerns with how the company protects your data.

Lawmakers questioned how Apple would protect data from its face-scanning Face ID, while advocates had security concerns for iCloud users in China. Apple was also among the device makers who Facebook gave access to for data about users and their friends. Apple's integration with Facebook ended in 2016.

Federighi said that Safari would be introducing blockers for third-party trackers on websites, like tracking cookies from Facebook.

"We've all seen these like buttons and share buttons," he said. "It turns out, these can be used to track you, whether you click on them or not. So this year, we are shutting them down."

Now when you go on a page with a tracker embedded, Safari will display a prompt asking you if you want to allow these trackers to gather data on you.

Apple's updates also look to end fingerprinting, a practice that allows companies to identify your device based on data like fonts, plug-ins and configurations on your computer. The update gets rid of that by using built-in fonts only, as well as getting rid of legacy plug-ins, Federighi said.

"Your Mac will look more like everyone else's Mac," the Apple executive said.

Apple is also extending permissions requirements to MacOS's camera and microphones. It already uses permissions to make sure that you want to provide your location data to apps, for example. Now the new operating system prevents apps from using your camera and microphone without your permission.

That protection will also apply to your mail database, message history, Safari data, Time Machine backups, iTunes device backups, Locations and Routines, and system cookies.

Apple also introduced new features that it did not announce on stage on Monday, including a built-in password manager and password auditing. If you reuse passwords across websites, Apple can let you quickly replace it with an automatically generated password that's stored across all your devices.

