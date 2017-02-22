'Alien: Covenant' photo confirms James Franco is aboard

To us it may be a random week in February, but apparently in the world of sci-fi movies, it's class photo time.

On Monday, director Shane Black revealed a photo of "The Predator" cast. On Tuesday, not only did the official Star Wars Twitter account share a photo of the Han Solo film cast crammed into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, but the "Alien: Covenant" cast got in on the sharing too.

Actor James Franco wouldn't admit to a role in the movie in earlier interviews, though he admitted to loving the classic sci-fi horror original. But there he is in the cast photo, along with Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston and a huge lineup of others, some of whom will surely become unwilling hosts to one of the nastiest species of alien in space.

"Alien" fans will want to tune in to FX's "Legion" on Wednesday, as the tweet promises that some kind of sneak peek will be shown during that episode.

"Alien: Covenant" is the second in the "Alien" prequel series directed by Ridley Scott, following 2012's "Prometheus." It's the sixth film in the franchise that began with Scott's "Alien" in 1979. The film opens May 19 in the US and UK and May 18 in Australia.

