Alexa's next voice control feat? Making phone calls

Alexa, the voice control brains behind the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and Tap (as well as select Fire tablets and the Huawei Mate 9), might soon be able to place calls and act as an intercom device.

The Wall Street Journal reported on the calling feature back on February 15, but the tech site Recode is now claiming it has confirmation that Amazon will be adding this functionality via new Alexa devices. Amazon did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

Amazon's current line of Alexa speakers give you fast access to a ton of information. Ask Alexa for the current weather forecast, to tell you a joke, or to set a cooking timer. You can also enlist the Alexa Skills Kit to help with more advanced queries, such as asking Alexa to lock your August Smart Lock or to turn on your Philips Hue LEDs.

Placing calls from an Alexa device certainly seems like a logical next step in its voice control evolution, but we'll just have to wait and see.