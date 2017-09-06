Alexa was everywhere at Europe's biggest tech show (The 3:59, EP. 278)

Can you hear Alexa now?

Amazon's smart assistant was the talk of the town at Europe's biggest tech trade show. During IFA 2017, we found as many as 30 Alexa products at the show, including lawnmowers, robots and even pianos. We take a look at what Alexa's dominance means for the Google Assistant and Apple's unreleased HomePod.

Also on today's podcast, we talk about how artificial intelligence is protecting Las Vegas from cyberattacks, and Elon Musk's warning about AI starting World War III.

