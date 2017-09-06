CNET también está disponible en español.

Alexa was everywhere at Europe's biggest tech show (The 3:59, EP. 278)

Amazon's digital assistant showed up in lots of products at IFA 2017. Also, we talk about AI's ability to protect us and spark World War III.

Smart home

Can you hear Alexa now? 

Amazon's smart assistant was the talk of the town at Europe's biggest tech trade show. During IFA 2017, we found as many as 30 Alexa products at the show, including lawnmowers, robots and even pianos. We take a look at what Alexa's dominance means for the Google Assistant and Apple's unreleased HomePod. 

Also on today's podcast, we talk about how artificial intelligence is protecting Las Vegas from cyberattacks, and Elon Musk's warning about AI starting World War III

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

