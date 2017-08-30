Alexa is my new BFF (The 3:59, Ep. 275)

CNET

Amazon is working to make Alexa more humanlike and conversational.

Becoming a chattier, smarter voice assistant could make Alexa a much more important part of your life, but it would also raise new problems, like privacy concerns. We talk about a handful of these topics on today's show, along with discussing the completion, on Monday, of Amazon's huge deal for Whole Foods.

