Alexa for Hospitality takes over your hotel room (The 3:59, Ep. 416)

We discuss Amazon's new version of Alexa, IBM's debating computer and Super Smash Bros.

On this podcast, we talk about:

Now Playing: Watch this: Alexa for Hospitality takes over your hotel room (The...
4:28

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

