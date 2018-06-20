On this podcast, we talk about:
- Amazon's new version of Alexa that's made specifically for hotel rooms.
- IBM creates Project Debater, a group of computers that can create debate arguments on the fly with the help of a library of 300 million news articles and scholarly papers.
- What it's like to play the new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch.
Alexa for Hospitality takes over your hotel room (The 3:59, Ep. 416)
