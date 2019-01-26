Alcatel Onyx for Cricket Wireless is even cheaper than we hoped: $120

Angela Lang/CNET

The cost-conscious Alcatel Onyx is coming to Cricket Wireless for $120. Going on sale Friday, the budget phone has a 5.5-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras with portrait mode, and 32GB of internal storage. That's double the 16GB you might find in comparison devices.

Angela Lang/CNET

While Cricket is calling the phone an exclusive, the Alcatel Onyx is a variant of the Alcatel 1X budget device that we saw at CES. We were initially quoted about $130 for that handset, so it's nice to see Cricket knocking off 10 bucks.

Along with BlackBerry Mobile and Palm, Alcatel is a brand within the China-based TCL empire, which is best known for affordable TVs.

For Alcatel, the Onyx's crowning achievement is its dual camera setup, a rarity in this class of phone. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing lens for portrait shots.

Its 5-megapixel front-facing camera also includes portrait mode. The Onyx's camera comes with features such as HDR and auto light-sensing night mode, which let you take brighter and clearer pictures, the company says. The latter two features are standard for pricier handsets, but not a given when you get to the lower end of the price spectrum.

Now playing: Watch this: Alcatel 1X, 1C bring you Android 8 for cheap at CES 2019

Alcatel Onyx specs

5.5-inch 1,440x720-pixel display



Dual 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear cameras with portrait mode



5-megapixel front-facing camera



1.5GHz MediaTek quad-core processor



32GB onboard storage



2GB of RAM



Up to 128GB microSD storage



3,000mAh battery



Android 8.1 Oreo



Fingerprint reader



Read: Xiaomi's novel double-bending foldable phone just stole Samsung's thunder

Read: Galaxy X? Galaxy F? Samsung's foldable phone faces 9 big issues