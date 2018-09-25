Alaska Airlines will make long flights more bearable with VR movies

SkyLights

Alaska Airlines is taking in-flight movies to the next level.

On Monday, Alaska Airlines announced that it will start carrying the Allosky VR headset as a form of in-flight entertainment for first class flyers. Alaska will begin piloting the program on its Seattle-Boston and Boston-San Diego routes.

SkyLights' Allosky lets you watch 2D, 3D and 360-degree films in Full HD. Passengers will be able to watch movies such as Three Billboards, Ready Player One and Ferdinand. The headset will also come preloaded with a handful of forward-facing 360-degree videos, with topics ranging from classical music to acrobatics and free diving.

Although SkyLights has partnered with Corsair and Air France in the past, Alaska Airlines says it will be the first to offer the Allosky headset in North America.