Alarm.com's second-gen thermostat manages home maintenance

Alarm.com's newest thermostat wants to read your smart home's mind. The home security provider unveiled its a new, smarter thermostat with safeguards to detect home maintenance issues at the first sign of trouble.

Alarm.com

The thermostat monitors systems to notify you of indicators like excessive HVAC runtimes. Sold as part of Alarm.com's professionally installed smart home package of products, it uses the cloud along with sensors placed throughout the home to become the center for early alerts. Remote temperature sensors placed in rooms like attics or basements communicate with the thermostat for low-temperature alerts to prevent frozen pipes, while humidity and temperature balancing focus on comfort and mold prevention.

The thermostat, available in May, includes a motion-sensing OLED display to view current mode, temperature and humidity. Alarm.com's newest thermostat is compatible with 24V HVAC systems, humidifiers, dehumidifiers and heat pumps.

