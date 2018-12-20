Aladdin: New images from live-action remake bring Will Smith's Genie to life

Entertainment Weekly

Disney's live-action adaptation of Aladdin won't hit theaters until May, but we got a look at a handful pictures from the movie, Wednesday.

We can show you the world... of Disney’s live-action #Aladdin! Get a shining, shimmering, splendid first look at the reimagined classic in our magical First Look issue: https://t.co/Kwkcdfen5v pic.twitter.com/7NbyiRRcLH — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 19, 2018

Entertainment Weekly magazine has new photos of Aladdin, Jasmine, Jafar and Genie (played by Will Smith), who you might remember from the 1992 animated film. Mena Massoud, who plays Aladdin, also tweeted the photos joking, "This is what is looks like when Genie tells Aladdin what he wants for Christmas," referencing a photo with Massoud and Smith.

This is what it looks like when Genie tells #Aladdin what he wants for Christmas. Thanks @EW for the exclusive pics and interview! pic.twitter.com/nukhzYscu3 — Mena Massoud (@MenaMassoud) December 19, 2018

The photos show the streets of Agrabah, the Sultan's palace and even Aladdin's monkey buddy Abu. Aladdin is slated for May 24, 2019.

The photos of Genie -- who was originally voiced by Robin Williams -- are getting lots of reaction on social media. One Twitter user lamented: "Genie ain't blue."

Just saw Will Smith as the genie in the live action Aladdin remake. My reaction....... #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/v6irLIjRC5 — Jason Wesney (@JasonWesney) December 19, 2018

Though some are tweeting out concern that Genie isn't blue in this batch of pictures, Smith took to Instagram to say he will, in fact, be blue.