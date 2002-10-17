CNET también está disponible en español.

Akustica snaps up $2.3 million

Akustica raised a $2.3 million first round of funding, the company said Wednesday. It was led by Chamberlain Investments. Pittsburgh, Pa.-based Akustica develops a system on a chip to capture, process and reproduce sound by combining the functions of a speaker or microphone with software and microelectronics.

