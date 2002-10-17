Akustica snaps up $2.3 million

Akustica raised a $2.3 million first round of funding, the company said Wednesday. It was led by Chamberlain Investments.
Akustica raised a $2.3 million first round of funding, the company said Wednesday. It was led by Chamberlain Investments.
CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Akustica raised a $2.3 million first round of funding, the company said Wednesday. It was led by Chamberlain Investments.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.