Airports think airplane arrival emoji looks like it's crashing

More than 70 new emoji are coming soon, Apple announced this week. But the news sparked a debate about an existing emoji that needs to straighten up and fly right.

The airplane arrival emoji has been around since 2014 -- a cute cartoony airplane, nose angled down, as if for landing. Or ... crashing? The angled nose might not be a big deal to most people, but it is to numerous large airports who decided to take the debate to new heights this week.

"On behalf of #AirportTwitter and pilots everywhere, we'd like to kindly request a re-angling," the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport tweeted this week.

Loving the new emojis, @unicode. Glad to see there's a 🦘 now, but can we talk about 🛬? On behalf of #AirportTwitter and pilots everywhere, we'd like to kindly request a re-angling. 🙏 #avgeek pic.twitter.com/PxjA2CNNpr — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) October 30, 2018

And DFW wasn't alone. Its airport brethren joined the chorus.

Yes, thank you, @DFWAirport! The other one is a little too...crash-y... — Memphis International Airport (@flymemphis) October 30, 2018

Thank goodness someone said it. pic.twitter.com/0XKfvNoGgO — STL Airport (@flystl) October 31, 2018

We’re a little late but please and.... pic.twitter.com/QkF835YPAt — DTW Airport (@DTWeetin) October 31, 2018

We fully support this emoji correction. pic.twitter.com/RQE4a0arPT — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) October 30, 2018

Craig Civale, the senior manager overseeing social media at Dallas-Fort Worth's airport, told CBS News the tweet was meant "tongue in cheek." (Disclosure: CBS is parent company of CNET.)

The plane emoji wasn't the only one, new or old, that's caused controversy. One of the new emoji is called Woozy Face, or "Face With Uneven Eyes and Wavy Mouth," but social media users quickly dubbed it Drunk Face.

When Yu drunk but feeling good emoji ! 🙂 https://t.co/q0F7oI8MjU — Kaylaa..rest👼🏾 (@SavagePinkie) November 1, 2018

Drunk in love emoji ✨ https://t.co/fJAtVATyXp — 🌻 ｎａｔａｌｉｅ 🍃 (@virginiaslimmss) November 1, 2018

I’m only considering installing #iOS121 to get the drunk face emoji — Dave Fuller (@FullerForReal) November 1, 2018

That new crooked face emoji is gonna be the one I use when someone asks me how drunk I am — A.H. (@alexuesss) November 1, 2018

Redheads were happy to be recognized with a redheaded emoji, until they realized there's just one character with red hair, as opposed to the other hair color choices, which can be used on many different faces.

"COME ON! We waited literally years for you to give us a redhead emoji and when you finally did, you didn't add it to the other emoticons," tweeted Hannah Jones.

.@apple, where you can be anything you want to be... unless you have redhair.



COME ON! We waited literally years for you to give us a redhead emoji and when you finally did, you didn’t add it to the other emoticons. 🙄#redheademoji pic.twitter.com/rcpqx2ubqY — hannah jones (@hejones57) October 30, 2018

Ok @Emojipedia @AppleSupport I’m sorry, but the new redhead emoji is wrong. Why are we seperated from the rest. Why don’t we have the option for all of the emotions? You decided to finally include us, but only as one blank emotion? And seperated us from the group? pic.twitter.com/62KnB3bFjw — Jenny Formica (@JennyFormica) October 30, 2018

So they FINALLY add a redhead emoji BUT they don’t make the redhead an option on ALL existing emojis??? tHE MAJOR ONE WE NEED IS THE SASSY ONE➡️💁‍♀️. I’m. Annoyed. — 𝕁𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕔𝕒 (@JessicaDHennig) October 30, 2018

Redhead 👩🏻‍🦰 emoji total let down. That’s it really?!? We have one emotion?!? 😡 could have at least made us an angry redhead emoji geeeeeesssshhhhh — Joycelyn Perry (@Joycelyn814) October 30, 2018

We might only have one hairstyle and zero activities or occupations BUT THE REDHEAD EMOJI IS FINALLY HERE! 👩🏻‍🦰👩🏻‍🦰👩🏻‍🦰 pic.twitter.com/uSDEETHOkk — Daisy Huntly (@DaisyHuntly) October 31, 2018

And hey, at least there's one company that got a little ecstatic about the new lobster emoji. It's like Christmas, your birthday, and the Super Bowl rolled into one over at chain restaurant Red Lobster.

"Join us in welcoming the brand NEW #LobsterEmoji," the chain tweeted in one of many tweets about the new emoji. "Share your best lobster pic and show off that new emoji."

Join us in welcoming the brand NEW #LobsterEmoji. Share your best lobster pic and show off that new emoji!🦞🦞🦞 — Red Lobster (@redlobster) October 31, 2018

Holla if you like the new lobster emoji as much as we do! 🦞🦞🦞 — Red Lobster (@redlobster) October 31, 2018

