James Martin

If you're booking a room with Airbnb and heading to China, be aware that the company is sharing your information with the local authorities.

The home-sharing service will begin sharing data on guests, including passport information and booking dates, with the Chinese government, according to Bloomberg, which also reported that it may also disclose information on hosts as well.

Bloomberg notes that hotels are already obligated to report their information to the authorities. But Airbnb's approach automates the process, which means all of the information automatically goes to the Chinese government.

"Like all businesses operating in China, Airbnb China must comply with local laws and regulations," said a spokesman. "We're committed to doing all we can to keep our hosts and guests informed about our work in China and we recently updated our hosts about our requirements under the law."