Airbnb wants to have more than 1 billion people staying in its rentals by 2028. That's one-seventh of the world's population -- or the populations of the US and Europe combined.

To get there, the lodgings company has undergone a major overhaul, which it unveiled Thursday. It's adding four new types of rentals, high-end tiers for wealthier travelers, and more personalized rental recommendations.

"Ten years ago we never dreamed of what Airbnb could become," Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said in a statement. "But we want to go further by supporting and expanding our community so that in 10 years time, more than 1 billion people per year will experience the benefits of magical travel on Airbnb."

Airbnb has gone from a website for couch surfers to having a massive online presence in the just under a decade. It lists roughly 4.5 million homes for rent in more than 81,000 cities. But that growth has come with increasing scrutiny from city regulators. The company has battled local governments from San Francisco to New York to London.

Though it's worked out deals with many of those regulators, it's had to scale down its offerings and adjust to rules that require hosts to register with cities and that curb how many nights a year people can rent out a home.

That means Airbnb has needed to rethink its business. Over the past couple of years, it's expanded from offering homes for short-term rentals to letting travelers book day trips and restaurant reservations. It's also partnered with major landlords in California and Florida that allow for Airbnb rentals through their buildings.

The company's newest revamp includes several features. It's adding four new property types: vacation home, unique space, B&B and boutique hotel. Unique spaces includes things like tree houses and Airstreams, while boutique hotels would be nonchain hotels. Airbnb said it's adding these new listings so people will have more options to choose from to best match their preferences.

The company is also adding two new high-end tiers: Airbnb Plus and "Beyond by Airbnb." The company said in a statement that Plus is for guests "looking for beautiful homes, exceptional hosts and added peace of mind." "Beyond by Airbnb" goes one level higher, with full-on luxury stays that include "the world's finest homes, custom experiences and world-class hospitality."

Finally, Airbnb is redesigning its website to include more personalized collections for travelers to choose from. Now people need to scroll through listings to find what's right for them, but with more collections they'll be able to choose from categories like weddings, group getaways and dinner parties.

"People thought the idea that strangers would stay in each other's homes was crazy," Chesky said. "Today, millions of people every night do just that."

