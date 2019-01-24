Sony's robotic dog Aibo is getting a makeover in Japan.
The company is offering a limited Aibo "chocolate" edition according to a translated press release Tuesday.
Aibo's new look includes dark brown ears, a lighter brown face and white legs. Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment as to whether a multi-colored Aibo will be available in the US at any point.
Preorders start Wednesday in Japan.
Discuss: Aibo looks even more adorable in limited 'chocolate' edition
