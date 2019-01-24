CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Sci-Tech

Aibo looks even more adorable in limited 'chocolate' edition

Aibo has a new look in Japan.

image001.jpg

Folks in Japan can order the chocolate edition of Aibo.

 Sony

Sony's robotic dog Aibo is getting a makeover in Japan. 

The company is offering a limited Aibo "chocolate" edition according to a translated press release Tuesday. 

Aibo's new look includes dark brown ears, a lighter brown face and white legs. Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment as to whether a multi-colored Aibo will be available in the US at any point. 

Preorders start Wednesday in Japan.

Next Article: CRISPR explained: The revolutionary tool that's transforming genetic engineering