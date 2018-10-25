Ahead of Apple event, new Macs spotted in regulatory filing

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple has an event planned for Oct. 30, but we may have just got a sneak peek at what's in the works.

On Wednesday, a regulatory filing by Apple was spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website by French site Consomac. The EEC requires certain electronic products to be registered in order to be sold in countries like Belarus, Armenia, Russia and Kazakhstan.

The listing includes several model numbers for Apple products that run MacOS 10.14. Some of these model numbers refer to existing Apple computers, but four (including A1993, A2115, A2116 and A1932) are new. According to Consomac, three of these model numbers are said to refer to new desktop Macs, while the fourth is reportedly a laptop. The listing doesn't share much info about the new computers besides their model numbers and the software they run.

This could potentially be confirmation that new Macs are on the way. In August, model numbers for the Apple Watch 4 were spotted on the EEC website before Apple's September launch event.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.