Age of Empires IV video game is in development, Microsoft says

Twelve years after Microsoft released Age of Empires III, the company dropped a trailer for the fourth edition of the real time strategy (RTS) game Monday at the Gamescom trade fair in Cologne, Germany. There are few details about Age of Empires IV, and Microsoft hasn't said when it will release the game. The company is working on Age of Empires IV with Relic Entertainment, the company that has worked on franchises like Company of Heroes, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War and Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine.