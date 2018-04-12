After A Quiet Place, John Krasinski's going to Mars

After A Quiet Place whispered its way to a $50m opening weekend, director and star John Krasinski has a lot to shout about. He's now set to follow up his hit debut with sci-fi story Life On Mars.

Unlike the 2006 British time-travelling TV show of the same name, this story is actually set on the red planet. It follows a woman living in a forgotten Mars colony who discovers she can breathe the Martian atmosphere.

Life On Mars will be based on a short story by Cecil Castellucci, originally titled We Have Always Lived on Mars. According to Hollywood Reporter, Krasinski brought the short story to Paramount and Platinum Dunes, Michael Bay's production company, which also produced A Quiet Place.

