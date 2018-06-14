Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Daring black-haired, danger-magnet assassin Aeon Flux is returning to MTV with a new live-action reboot series.

The show will be written and produced by Teen Wolf showrunner Jeff Davis, with Walking Dead's Gale Anne Hurd producing, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The original animated Aeon Flux series was made popular on MTV in 1991. It followed the adventures of an assassin in the year 7698 after environmental collapse kills off most of the world except for those who live in two border cities, one a police state and the other an anarchist society.

This isn't the first time Aeon Flux has been given a live-action reboot.

An 2005 Aeon Flux feature film starring Charlize Theron as the lead got panned by critics, and bombed, grossing $52.3 million worldwide. Hurd produced that one as well.

No specific details about the cast, plot or release date of the reboot have been announced yet.