Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

A lot of companies are working on ways to turn static photos into something dynamic. For example, Apple's Live Photos for iPhones, LG's cinemagraphs on the V40, Google's Motion Stills app and Microsoft's Pix camera app. Now, imaging giant Adobe Systems is rolling its own approach called Moving Stills.

The technology divides photo elements into separate pieces and then alters their relative position to simulate the perspective shift of a moving camera. It'll make it look like you're approaching a person standing in front of a scenic backdrop or traveling past a mountain.

Adobe demonstrated Moving Stills on Tuesday at its Adobe Max conference, where it offers sneak peaks of projects its working on. All the sneak peaks won't necessarily turn into actual products, but plenty have in the past.

Think of Moving Stills as the Ken Burns effect on steroids and automatic. One demo showed some errors generating new imagery -- some weird clouds appeared in the blue sky above a mountain as the virtual camera position rose, and reflections in the water showed some impossible geometry as the view panned right. But for adding some freshness and depth to a snapshot, it seemed fun.

Adobe; animation by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Many of the demos used artificial intelligence -- specifically, Adobe's Sensei-branded version -- which helps with chores like recognizing different elements of a digital image. The work shows how computing is gradually catching up with human visual systems that intuitively understand concepts like depth, perspective, color and focus.

Here are some other ideas Adobe showed off: