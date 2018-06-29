Adidas says certain customers may have been impacted by data breach

Getty Images

If you purchased anything on Adidas' US site, you may have been impacted by a possible data breach.

The company said Thursday that on June 26, it learned about an unauthorized party claiming to have acquired "limited data associated with certain Adidas consumers."

In the statement, Adidas said it immediately started taking steps to figure out the scope of the issue and to inform potentially impacted customers. The company is working with data security firms and law enforcement to investigate the issue, it said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the data includes people's contact information, usernames and encrypted passwords. "Adidas has no reason to believe that any credit card or fitness information of those consumers was impacted," the company wrote.

Other big companies have also recently been the target of data breaches. In April, hackers stole data from 5 million Saks and Lord & Taylor customers. In March, Under Armour said 150 million accounts from MyFitnessPal were stolen in a data breach. And in October, Yahoo revealed that all 3 billion accounts were hacked in a 2013 breach.