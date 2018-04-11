Adam Savage/Twitter

After conducting 2,950 experiments on 248 episodes of MythBusters, it might feel like host Adam Savage has accomplished all there is to do in science, but now he's headed back to TV to teach us a few more things.

Savage will return as host and executive producer of Discovery Channel's science-based series MythBusters Jr., a new spin-off show featuring the next generation of young scientists busting all new myths.

To promote STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) education, kids will show off their skills as they are challenged with various experiments for 10 episodes.

This is great news for those of us suffering from MythBusters withdrawal symptoms since hit Discovery Channel show ended in 2016.

"I'm so excited to be returning to Discovery to work with these kids on a new incarnation of the show I love so much," Savage said in a statement. "To be able to confront them with great questions and the resources to answer them is such a dream."

MythBusters Jr. premieres on Discovery's Science Channel in late 2018.