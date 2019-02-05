Remember when Gone With the Wind's Scarlett O'Hara made a green velvet gown out of the curtains from Tara? (And then Carol Burnett parodied it and left the curtain rod in?)
Maroon 5's Adam Levine may have taken some inspiration from Miss Scarlett in Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show. At one point, Levine was wearing a geometrically patterned shirt that looked awfully familiar to certain home goods buyers.
Levine's top, described by The Huffington Post as being from fashion designer Dries Van Noten, had a pattern on it that big game watchers reported owning on a variety of home goods. Some reported purchasing their items at Target, some at Walmart, and some at various other furnishings stores.
There were chairs...
Throw pillows...
...throw rugs...
...and even curtains.
Levine didn't keep the shirt on that long. But then he caused more controversy when he took it off, with some viewers noting that Levine was displaying his nipples, which started a huge halftime controversy in 2004 with Janet Jackson.
Discuss: When Adam Levine's Super Bowl shirt matches your throw pillows
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.