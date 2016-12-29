Actress Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher's mom, dies at 84

Photo by Jason LaVeris, FilmMagic

Debbie Reynolds, the star of such films as "Singin' in the Rain" and "How the West Was Won," died Wednesday at the age of 84. Reynolds' death came just one day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, died.

Her son, Todd Fisher, confirmed Reynolds' death to the Associated Press.

Fisher said that the stress of his sister's death "was too much" for Reynolds. "She's now with Carrie and we're all heartbroken."

Reynolds was an accomplished actress in film, television and theater. She was lovingly known as "America's sweetheart." Her big break came at the age of 20 when Gene Kelly choose her as his dance partner for "Singin' In The Rain." She was featured in many of the film's musical numbers including the song "Good Morning."

At age 31, Reynolds earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance in the film "The Unsinkable Molly Brown." She later won an Emmy Award for her performance as Bobbie (Grace's mother) on the television show "Will & Grace."

Reynolds posted Tuesday to Facebook after Fisher's passing, thanking all of her daughter's supporters.

While many of us are still reeling from a rough year that included the losses of major stars from music, movies and television, the one-two punch of Fisher and Reynolds dying might sting the most.

In an obituary by CBS News, Carrie Fisher is quoted as saying that her mother taught her how to "sur-thrive." The two were close. Reynolds eventually bought a house that shared a driveway with Fisher's, CBS News said. (Editors' note: CBS News, like CNET, is owned by CBS.)