ActiveX danger within Internet Explorer

Microsoft issued an advisory today affecting all versions of Internet Explorer (5.01, 5.5, and 6.0, including Windows XP with Service Pack 2). Attackers could craft a COM object, javaprxy.dll, on a Web page that might cause your browser to crash and execute malicious content. Microsoft has no patch to offer at this time but recommends setting IE's Internet and local intranet security zone settings to High before running ActiveX controls.