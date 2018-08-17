Action-packed Battlefield V trailer hints at battle royale mode

Battlefield V just got a juicy new trailer to get first-person-shooter fans excited.

EA DICE released the "Devastation of Rotterdam" trailer on Thursday in preparation for Europe's upcoming Gamescom 2018 conference. The trailer is packed to the brim with action showing gameplay and and cutscenes taking place in the game's Rotterdam map.

Then, after a false ending, the trailer shows an aerial shot of a ring of fire enclosing around a group of soldiers. This may be a reference to the game's battle royale mode, which EA mentioned at E3 2018.

With the huge success of games like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), Battlefield V's battle royale mode has the potential to be a hit.

Battlefield V launches on Oct. 19 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.