ACLU accuses Facebook of running job ads that women can't see

James Martin/CNET

Facebook has again been accused of allowing discriminatory ads on its social network.

On Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union, along with Outten & Golden and the Communications Workers of America, filed charges with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against Facebook and 10 employers for allegedly illegally targeting job ads on the social network to men only, excluding women and non-binary users from seeing the ads.

"Sex segregated job advertising has historically been used to shut women out of well-paying jobs and economic opportunities," Galen Sherwin, senior staff attorney at the ACLU Women's Rights Project, said in a blog post. "We can't let gender-based ad targeting online give new life to an form of discrimination that should have been eradicated long ago."

Most of the discriminatory job ads were for positions in male-dominated fields, according to the blog post. The charges also allege that Facebook allowed the ads to target people based on age.

Facebook said it's reviewing the complaint.

"There is no place for discrimination on Facebook; it's strictly prohibited in our policies, and over the past year, we've strengthened our systems to further protect against misuse," said spokesperson Joe Osborne. "We are reviewing the complaint and look forward to defending our practices."

The charges come after Facebook came under fire last month for allegedly allowing discriminatory housing ads on its platform. The Department of Housing and Urban Development in August filed a complaint against Facebook, saying the social network lets landlords and home sellers choose who gets to see their ads based on race, color, religion, sex, familial status, national origin, disability and ZIP code.

In August, Facebook also removed more than 5,000 ad-targeting categories in an effort to limit the ability of advertisers to exclude people based on ethnicity or religion. The company also began requiring advertisers to complete a course to educate them on the "difference between acceptable ad targeting and ad discrimination."

ACLU filed the charges on behalf of three female workers, the Communications Workers of America and all the women it says were prevented from seeing job ads by Facebook and employers.

The ACLU didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.