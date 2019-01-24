Acer looks to boost education sales with new Chromebooks

Acer

Acer is introducing four new Chromebooks for students.

On Wednesday, the computer maker unveiled a new suite of 11.6-inch laptops for education customers: the Chromebook Spin 511, the Chromebook Spin 311, and two called the Chromebook 311 (one featuring an AMD chip and the other powered by Intel).

Acer designed the laptops to be extra durable, for students at K-12 schools, the company said in a release. They feature a reinforced design and shock-absorbing bumper that can handle downward force of up to 132 pounds and drops from heights of up to 48 inches, according to Acer.

The Chromebook Spin 511 provides all-day battery life and enables highly graphical classroom projects to run smoothly so tasks are performed quicker, Acer said in the release. Priced at $380, the machine can be used in four different display modes (tablet, notebook, display and tent). The screen glass is scratch, odor and stain resistant, and a stylus can be purchased with the machine, Acer said.

As its name suggests, the Chromebook Spin 311 is also a convertible model, with 360-degree hinges. It starts at $350. The other two Chromebook 311 models are traditional clam shell designs. The Intel-powered 311 comes with a spill resistant keyboard and can be bought with either a touch or nontouch display. It starts at $300. The 311 with the AMD processor costs $280.

The new Chromebooks all come with Google Play at launch, giving students access to Android and Chrome apps.

Acer is displaying the laptops at the BETT show from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26.