Acer goes to class with TravelMate Spin B1 convertible

Acer

Back at CES 2017, Acer announced a Chromebook built for heavy use day after day in schools. Now, it's giving the same treatment to a Windows laptop -- and it's a convertible one to boot.

The Acer TravelMate Spin B1 is an 11.6-inch laptop running Windows 10 Pro with 360-degree hinges letting students use it like a clamshell, a tablet or any position in between.

It has a shock-absorbent middle rubber frame so it can fall off a desk or lab table and survive. It'll handle 132 pounds (60 kg) of downward force on its lid, too. The spill-resistant keyboard and touchpad has channels to move liquids away from internal components.

Though the touchpad will work with Windows 10 gestures, it will also come with either a full HD or HD-resolution touchscreen. And there's the option to use a stylus supporting Windows Ink, so students will be able to jot down notes, draw or diagram on their work.

Other features include:

Intel Pentium processors

Battery life up to 13 hours

Dual-band 2x2 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.0

Two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port and one HDMI port

A 3.5mm headphone jack

An SD card reader

The Acer TravelMate Spin B1 will be available to education and commercial customers in the second quarter 2017.