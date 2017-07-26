Acer adds AMD Ryzen power to budget gaming desktops

PC maker Acer is adding a wider variety of configuration options to its GX line of gaming desktops. Rather than breaking the bank, the addition of newer AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 CPUs are aimed at "entry to mid-level gaming," according to the company.

The Acer Aspire GX-281 desktop, already available with Intel CPUs (which can carry a premium price) now gets models with AMD Ryzen parts, which promise decent performance for less. The graphics card options go up to an Nvidia GeForce 1070 or an AMD Radeon RX 480.

"As the gaming market continues to grow and evolve, Acer is pleased to offer a broader desktop selection leveraging a variety of processing, graphics and storage configurations, so customers can choose the system that best meets their needs," said said Frank Chang, Acer America senior director for desktops in a press release.

Previously, the Intel-powered versions of the GX-281 started at $899 in the US and go up from there, the new AMD models start at $799.