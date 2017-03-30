iPad users get their own version of Google Calendar

Google

If you're an iPad user who depends on Google Calendar to keep your world straight, the web giant has some good news for you.

Google on Wednesday launched a new version of its calendar app optimized for Apple's tablets. An iOS version of the app has been available for two years, but it was designed to work best on an iPhone, and getting it to run on an iPad required a bit of fiddling -- and forgiveness.

iPad users will now get a full version, meaning they'll no longer have to make do without some features. In addition to keeping track of your upcoming client dinners and Little League games, the app's machine learning will help you schedule meetings by suggesting meeting times and locations based on your co-workers' availability. It will also help you set goals and schedule time into your Calendar to help you achieve them.

Google says more features will appear in the near future, such as a Today View Widget that shows your upcoming events in the Notification Center and on the lock screen.

Google Calendar is available for free download in Apple's App Store.

Does the Mac still matter? Apple execs tell why the MacBook Pro was over four years in the making, and why we should care.



Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.