Abode, maker of the very good Abode DIY home security system, today added a 1080p high-definition camera and three door sensors to its accessory lineup.

The new camera offers livestreaming and lets you connect over Wi-Fi or Ethernet cable. Abode says the camera will display video clips in your timeline "when an alarm occurs." It also comes with night vision and two-way audio, so you can communicate via the camera's built-in speaker and microphone. You can program the camera to record video when Abode's other sensors detect activity as well.

Abode's new sensors include the Abode Mini door/window sensor, the Abode Recessed door sensor (install inside a door frame) and the Abode Slim door sensor (install inside a window or door jam).

The $300 Abode Starter Kit I reviewed in April comes with a hub, two door/window sensors, one motion sensor and a key fob for arming/disarming the system. Everything worked incredibly well for me during testing; it also works with Amazon's Alexa speakers, Nest and IFTTT.

In addition to the starter kit accessories and the new hardware Abode debuted Thursday, the security startup also offers glass break sensors, occupancy sensors and other devices. Click here for more details.

Abode also added to its third-party integrations today by adding support for Ecobee smart thermostats, as well as Lifx and Philips Hue. Nest and Ecobee customers should be able to view and make changes to their thermostats straight from the Abode app, including rules tied to family members' home and away status. Lighting customers should be able to adjust the brightness, hue and saturation for color-changing Lifx and Hue LEDs. They should also be able to set rules that change the color of the lights when the Abode system is armed or disarmed.

Abode's new hardware accessories and new thermostat integrations are available today; the lighting partnerships are expected to go live in late October.