ABC cancels Roseanne reboot after star's racist tweet

Twitter can influence global politics and fuel revolutions, and it can also get your TV show canceled.
Sitcom star Roseanne Barr on Tuesday morning posted a racist tweet calling a former Obama aide the baby of Planet of the Apes and the Muslim Brotherhood.
The tweet was later deleted and Barr apologized, but the damage was already done. Consulting producer Wanda Sykes said she was quitting the Roseanne show and Barr said she was quitting Twitter. Now, ABC has confirmed it's canceling the Roseanne show.
According to ABC's statement, the broadcast company finds Barr's tweet as "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with [its] values" leading to the cancellation of the Roseanne show.
The Roseanne reboot premiered in March, 21 years after the original series ended.
ICM Partners, which represents Barr, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
