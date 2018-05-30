ABC cancels Roseanne reboot after star's racist tweet

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Twitter can influence global politics and fuel revolutions, and it can also get your TV show canceled.

Sitcom star Roseanne Barr on Tuesday morning posted a racist tweet calling a former Obama aide the baby of Planet of the Apes and the Muslim Brotherhood.

The tweet was later deleted and Barr apologized, but the damage was already done. Consulting producer Wanda Sykes said she was quitting the Roseanne show and Barr said she was quitting Twitter. Now, ABC has confirmed it's canceling the Roseanne show.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

According to ABC's statement, the broadcast company finds Barr's tweet as "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with [its] values" leading to the cancellation of the Roseanne show.

The Roseanne reboot premiered in March, 21 years after the original series ended.

ICM Partners, which represents Barr, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.