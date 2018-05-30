ABC cancels Roseanne reboot after controversial tweet

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Twitter can influence global politics and fuel revolutions, and it can also get your TV show cancelled.

Tuesday morning, sitcom star Roseanne Barr posted a controversial tweet calling a former Obama aide the baby of Planet of the Apes and the Muslim Brotherhood. Many Twitter users saw this tweet as racist and offensive.

The tweet was later deleted and Roseanne apologized, but the damage was already done. Consulting producer Wanda Sykes said she was quitting the Roseanne show and Barr said she was quitting Twitter. Now, ABC has confirmed it's cancelling the Roseanne show.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

According to ABC's statement, the broadcast company finds Roseanne's tweet as "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with [its] values" leading to the cancellation of the Roseanne show.

The Roseanne reboot premiered in March, 21 years after the series' latest season.

ICM Partners, which represents Barr, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.