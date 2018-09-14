Aaron Paul is cooking up a role on HBO's Westworld

Enlarge Image AMC

Is Westworld about to break bad?

Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman on AMC's iconic Breaking Bad, is about to join the HBO theme-park show, his representative confirmed Thursday.

Deadline was first to report the news. HBO didn't respond to a request for comment.

Breaking Bad ended in 2013, and Paul won three Emmys for his role as Walter White's former student-turned-meth-business partner. He's an executive producer of Bojack Horseman, and voices Todd Chavez on that show. Paul's also a regular on Are You Sleeping?, an upcoming Apple drama.

There's no word on Paul's possible role. Westworld star James Marsden is set to appear in a new Netflix series, Dead To Me. While there's been no confirmation that he won't return to Westworld, this could leave a leading-man role open for Paul.

Westworld has no announced return date, though it's been renewed for a third season.