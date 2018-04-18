On this podcast, we talk about:
- The dangers of hacking virtual reality.
- A curated news service from Apple: Would you pay?
- T-Mobile in trouble over its fake, misleading dial tones.
A VR hack is scarier than Lawnmower Man (The 3:59, Ep. 387)
