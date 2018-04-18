CNET también está disponible en español.

A VR hack is scarier than Lawnmower Man (The 3:59, Ep. 387)

We explore the dangers of having your VR system hacked, discuss Apple's possible paid news service and weigh in on T-Mobile's fake ringtones.

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

