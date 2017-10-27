Credit: Butterfly Network

US vascular surgeon John Martin found cancerous cells in his own neck while testing a portable ultrasound device called Butterfly iQ.

The Butterfly iQ connects to your iPhone and looks a bit like an electric razor. Place it on the area of the body you wish to examine and a black-and-white ultrasound image will appear on your phone.

The Butterfly iQ's portability means it could be used in ambulances or at home. The device's creator, Butterfly Network, hopes it can incorporate artificial intelligence into the software so that even a novice will be able to use it.

According to MIT Technology Review, Martin has undergone surgery and radiation treatment since diagnosing his cancer.

The Butterfly iQ will start shipping in 2018 for $1,999, which converts to around £1,500 or AU$2,600.

Butterfly Network did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

