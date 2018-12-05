A stroll through 2018's tech graveyard

Honda

Our annual retrospective of the implosions, revivals and at-risk products and technologies for 2018 and 2019 turned up a longer list than ever before, with a list of 62 winnowed down to 43 highlights.

Now playing: Watch this: Goodbye to tech that died in 2018

They include high-profile flameouts like Cambridge Analytica's, under-the-radar crowdfunding debacles, sad goodbyes to iconic products (VW Beetle, sniff) and a welcome back to some old favorites we thought were gone forever.

And this doesn't even count the big fumbles -- there were enough of those to earn a story of their own -- though a few of the facepalm-worthy episodes ended up killing the company and landed here.