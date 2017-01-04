A smart home scoreboard for CES 2017

How about a good, old-fashioned technology arms race?

You could just buy a smart light bulb set, but for a lot of consumers (reportedly more than 5 million of you, as of November 2016), it's Amazon's voice-activated Alexa that will be the entry point for controlling devices around your home.

Along with Amazon, Apple continues to grow its Siri-powered HomeKit smart home system. Google has also entered the fray with its own blandly named smart home AI, Google Assistant, which featured prominently in Google's Echo-imitating Google Home speaker in November 2016.

That's a lot of industry power competing to put a virtual assistant in charge of your home, and that's why our scoreboard for tracking new smart home devices announced at CES 2017 is focusing on voice control.

The scoreboard captures both quantity and quality of new devices, the latter based on the importance of each announcement to its respective platform. Check back every morning at 8 a.m. ET or 5 a.m. PT for your daily update.

Actually smart Amazon Alexa Apple HomeKit WeMo Dimmer Fibaro sensors Whirlpool appliances

Sure, okay Amazon Alexa Apple HomeKit Samsung Powerbot VR7000 robot vacuum Sylvania Multicolor smart bulb WeMo Mini smart plug Kwikset Premis smart lock Omaker Wow speaker Lenovo Smart Assistant speaker C by GE Lamp

Why? Amazon Alexa Apple HomeKit

ConnectSense Bluteooth Extender ConnectSense Temperature and Humidity Sensor ConnectSense Water Detector

We've left Google off of our scoreboard for now, but we'll add it in if we start to see enough new Google Home or Google Assistant support. Also note that we're only counting products that have explicitly stated support for their respective platforms "We're looking into adding platform X later this year" doesn't count.

Totals Amazon Alexa Apple HomeKit Actually smart 2 1 Sure, okay 5 2 Why? 3 Total 7 6

For a deeper look at the new devices coming to each platform, these are our dedicated pages rounding up all the new announcements:

The list represents everything we're aware of at the start of each day here at the show. See something we missed? Drop us a comment, or you can send me an email by clicking the link on my CNET profile page.

Click here for the rest of our coverage from CES 2017.