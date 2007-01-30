A shirt that could save your life

If you're thinking at all about fulfilling those New Year's fitness resolutions, here's one less excuse to stay on the couch. The "Syncwear Fitness Tee" from Malachi has three strategically placed pockets: one for your Nano, one for your headphones and one for your keys, gym ID or other essentials, according to Chip Chic. It even has loops that you can thread your iPod wires through. The $34 shirt is made of the same anti-moisture polyester material found in other overpriced workout apparel--not the cheapest shirt, but if it helps keep you from having a coronary, it's well worth it. End of public service announcement.