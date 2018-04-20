On this podcast, we talk about:
- Amazon's CEO for the first time reveals that his company has over 100 million Prime members.
- Qualcomm's multibillion-dollar acquisition of NXP continues to face challenges amid US-China trade issues.
- Amazon unveils a new way to make your own custom Alexa skills.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube.
A Prime number for Amazon: 100 million plus (The 3:59, Ep. 389)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.