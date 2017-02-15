A passenger-carrying drone is set to make regular flights in Dubai

Officials anticipate that the EHang 184 AVV drone will begin to operate in Dubai by July.

The EHang 184 passenger drone, which carries a single person, has already been approved for flight in Nevada.

A pilot-less drone designed to carry passengers is set to begin making regular trips in Dubai beginning in July, according to the Associated Press. The EHang 184 AAV (autonomous aerial vehicle) is a one-person, battery-powered pod designed to carry a passenger for 23 minutes at about 60 miles per hour. Eight rotors mounted in pairs on four folding arms lift the drone.

We first saw the EHang 184 at CES 2016. It has since received permission to make test flights in Nevada.

EHang didn't immediately return a request for comment.

